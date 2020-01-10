Quantcast
Insurance: Loss Coverage-'Building Decay'-Cave Storage Facility

Insurance: Loss Coverage-‘Building Decay’-Cave Storage Facility

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Where the primary insurer for the operator of an underground limestone-cave storage facility sought a declaration that losses related to collapses of the cave’s roof were not covered under the relevant policy, the cause of the losses was not “building decay” within the meaning of the policy, so there was no coverage, and the judgment ...

