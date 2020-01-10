Quantcast
Unemployment Compensation: Hearing Participation-Good Cause-Briefing Requirements

Unemployment Compensation: Hearing Participation-Good Cause-Briefing Requirements

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Where a claimant of unemployment compensation benefits appealed the dismissal of his claim, the pro se appeal addressed the merits of the claim for benefits and did not challenge the finding that he failed to demonstrate good cause for failing to participate in a hearing, and the claimant did not comply with the briefing requirements ...

