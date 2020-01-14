Quantcast
St. Louis prosecutor: Racist interests trying to force her out

St. Louis prosecutor: Racist interests trying to force her out

By: Associated Press January 14, 2020

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner on Monday filed what she called an unprecedented federal civil rights lawsuit, accusing the city, the local police union and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office. Gardner, the city's elected prosecutor, also accused “entrenched interests” of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform ...

