Missouri court permanently blocks key part of voter photo ID

Missouri court permanently blocks key part of voter photo ID

By: Associated Press January 15, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court permanently blocked a central portion of a 2016 voter identification law that it said had required a "misleading" and "contradictory" sworn statement from people lacking a photo ID. The 5-2 ruling upholds a decision by a lower court judge, who had blocked the affidavit requirement from being used in the 2018 general ...

