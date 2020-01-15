Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / US-China pact signing to ease tension but leaves much undone

US-China pact signing to ease tension but leaves much undone

By: Associated Press January 15, 2020

After 18 months of economic combat, the United States and China were set to take a step toward peace Wednesday. At least for now. President Donald Trump and China's chief negotiator, Liu He, are scheduled to sign a modest trade agreement in which the administration will ease some sanctions on China and Beijing will step up ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo