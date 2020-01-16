Quantcast
Report: Staff believed inmate who died had headache or virus

By: Associated Press January 16, 2020

An internal investigation found that jailers and nurses at the St. Louis County Justice Center believed that a man suspected of shooting and wounding an officer had a bad headache or a virus before he became the fifth inmate at the lockup to die in custody last year. Thirty-one-year-old Jo'von Mitchell had worked for hours on ...

