Driver's License: Breathalyzer Test-Powerless Printer-Substantial Compliance

Driver’s License: Breathalyzer Test-Powerless Printer-Substantial Compliance

By: Staff Report January 17, 2020

Where a trial court reinstated a driver’s license because the printer connected to the breathalyzer test lost power before it produced a ticket, finding that the officer failed to strictly comply with the operational check list, the judgment is reversed because there was substantial compliance with the rules as well as evidence of the accuracy ...

