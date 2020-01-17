Quantcast
Family Law: Child Custody-Child Support-Required Findings

By: Staff Report January 17, 2020

Where a father challenged a trial court’s judgment granting in part and denying in part his motion to modify child custody and support, the trial court failed to make the statutorily required findings, so the judgment is reversed and remanded. Judgment is reversed and remanded. T.J.E. v. M.R.M. (MLW No. 74406/Case No. ED107697 – 10 pages) (Missouri ...

