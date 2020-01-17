Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Lawyers: Immigration court system is ‘red tape gone crazy’

Lawyers: Immigration court system is ‘red tape gone crazy’

By: Associated Press January 17, 2020

Tucked in a windowless room of Chicago's immigration court, one of the nation's largest legal advocacy groups for immigrants runs a free help desk. Their pace is dizzying. Most days, there's a line outside the door, with some cases taking years to resolve. Attorneys have no printer and make copies by hand. They rarely take breaks, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo