Negligence: Medical Malpractice-Equitable Garnishment-Duty to Defend

Negligence: Medical Malpractice-Equitable Garnishment-Duty to Defend

By: Staff Report January 17, 2020

Where a woman, who developed an infection following a tummy-tuck surgery, sought an equitable garnishment from a health care insurer to satisfy a $500,000 judgment against her doctor, the judgment is affirmed because the trial court properly determined that the insurer did not violate its duty to defend, and the insurer was not responsible for ...

