Real Property: Zoning-Chicken-Keeping

Real Property: Zoning-Chicken-Keeping

By: Staff Report January 17, 2020

Where a homeowner challenged a judgment against him for violations of city’s property maintenance code by allowing bare dirt in his back yard and keeping chickens closer than 150 feet from his lot line, the homeowner did not suffer any prejudice from defects in the information or violation notices, and the building inspector had authority ...

