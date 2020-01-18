Quantcast
Nominees selected for Mooney vacancy on Eastern District

Nominees selected for Mooney vacancy on Eastern District

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 18, 2020

The Appellate Judicial Commission has selected Michael E. Gardner, Jeffery T. McPherson and Michael W. Noble as nominees for a vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.
