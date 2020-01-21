Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Buckle up: What to watch as impeachment trial takes off

Buckle up: What to watch as impeachment trial takes off

By: Associated Press January 21, 2020

Senators like to float above messy politics in what's known by some as the dignified "upper chamber," home of Congress' cooler heads and lofty rhetoric. But as a court of President Donald Trump's impeachment, the Senate might seem more like the economy cabin of an oversold flight on an especially tense, mandatory work trip. Rock star legal ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo