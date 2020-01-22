Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open

A #MeToo moment: Harvey Weinstein trial set to open

By: Associated Press January 22, 2020

Harvey Weinstein arrived at court Wednesday to face the biggest trial of the # MeToo era, with opening statements in the rape case seen as a symbol of a global reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful men. Weinstein, 67, walked past a phalanx of cameras and reporters as he arrived at a Manhattan courthouse, guided by ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo