Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / High court weighs liability for judgment against former police

High court weighs liability for judgment against former police

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com January 23, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court is weighing who, if anyone, must pay a $2.5 million award to a man arrested years ago by two discredited former St. Louis police officers. Michael Holmes was arrested in 2003 on drug charges, convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released in 2011, however, after the arresting officers ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo