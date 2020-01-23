Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Missouri lawmakers try again with voter ID after court loss

Missouri lawmakers try again with voter ID after court loss

By: Associated Press January 23, 2020

Missouri lawmakers made a case to adopt stringent photo identification requirements for voting this week, just days after the state Supreme Court struck down key portions of a more lenient voter ID law as unconstitutional. Judges last week permanently blocked a central provision of a 2016 voter identification law that required a sworn statement from people ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo