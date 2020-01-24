Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / How climate change feeds Africa’s locust invasion

How climate change feeds Africa’s locust invasion

By: Associated Press January 24, 2020

Locusts by the millions are nibbling their way across a large part of Africa in the worst outbreak some places have seen in 70 years. Is this another effect of a changing climate? Yes, researchers say. An unprecedented food security crisis may be the result. The locusts "reproduce rapidly and, if left unchecked, their current numbers ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo