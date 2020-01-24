Quantcast
Missouri doctor indicted in alleged fentanyl fraud scheme

By: Associated Press January 24, 2020

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a southwest Missouri physician accused of receiving tens of thousands of dollars in kickbacks for prescribing fentanyl spray to hundreds of patients in a $2.4 million medical fraud scheme. Randall D. Halley, 63, of Nixa, was charged in a 29-count indictment in Springfield. Halley operated a private medical practice, Ozark ...

