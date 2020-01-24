Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Some see end to caravans as Mexican guardsmen stop migrants

Some see end to caravans as Mexican guardsmen stop migrants

By: Associated Press January 24, 2020

From the roadside stand where his family sells mole, barbecue and chicken stew, Miguel Ángel Vázquez has seen all the caravans of Central American migrants and asylum seekers stream past his front door in recent years, throngs of people driven to flee poverty and violence in hopes of a better life in the United States. After ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo