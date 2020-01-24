Quantcast
St. Louis 'legal legend' Larry Hale dies at 67

St. Louis ‘legal legend’ Larry Hale dies at 67

By: Jessica Shumaker January 24, 2020

A St. Louis attorney whose practice fostered three St. Louis-area judges has died. Larry Darnell Hale, 67, of The Hale Law Firm died Jan. 11, according to an obituary posted online. Friends said he died of a heart attack. Hale was born on Jan. 6, 1953 in Chicago, according to the obituary posted online by the Schrader ...

