Legal Champion: Grant C. Boyd, Sindel Noble

Grant Boyd doesn’t mind if his aggressive style sometimes causes other attorneys to think of him as a bit of a troublemaker. After all, he’s not there to make friends with opposing counsel.

“I owe something to one person, and that’s the victim of horrific abuse,” he said.

That philosophy has led to a seven-figure settlement total during the past year while he helped those who have suffered due to sexual misconduct. In addition to his civil work, he often acts as a liaison and advisor for victims during criminal matters.

“If they decide at some point to pursue a civil case, then we will explore that and pursue it for them,” he said.

Boyd, a junior partner at Sindel Noble, has focused heavily in this area of law for the past two years, aiming to giving voice to victims of sexual harassment, molestation or rape. He originally joined his firm to do criminal defense work after interning in public defender offices at both the local and federal levels.

Instead, he found a somewhat different calling. During his first year in practice, he happened to be in the office when the firm was explaining to a family that it didn’t handle cases of wrongful death.

“I just kind of raised my hand and said, ‘I can do it,’” he remembered.

That led to more cases, including the matter of a child who had been abused at day care. The therapy notes and police report made an impression on him.

“It really resonated with me to the point where I just felt I had to do something,” he said. “It wasn’t right. There had to be a way to get coverage for this girl.”

A substantial settlement brought in other cases involving similar experiences, and it took only a couple of them before Boyd was on a new career path.

“I kept looking at it as, maybe these are lightning strikes and this isn’t something that I’ll be able to make a name on. But I really like doing the work,” he said. “I like the idea that I’m helping people for the better. It felt like I was actually making the world a better place.”

A Saint Louis University School of Law graduate, Boyd has worked at Sindel Noble since the firm hired him as a clerk. He said his work can be emotionally trying — especially when attempting to understand how someone could be malicious enough to inflict harm on a vulnerable person, such as a child.

“I pride myself on having answers for people,” he said. “If I don’t know something, I can track down an answer. One of the things I really struggle to deal with is when I have parents or victims say, ‘Why did this happen to me?’ or ‘Why did this happen to our family?’ and there’s not an explanation other than there is pure evil in the world.”

Boyd’s nominator lauded his “continued success in 2019,” noting that opposing firms have started bringing in highly experienced defense counsel to take on the young lawyer, who has garnered compliments from former judges, prosecutors and fellow attorneys.

“Grant has held strong in the notion that the victims deserve to have every fighting voice that is available and stresses the importance that attorneys take these cases on, even if just to give abuse victims an ally, regardless of compensation,” the nominator wrote.

For Boyd, it is about getting justice.

“You can look the victim in the face and say, ‘Hey, your whole life is going to change for the better,’” he said.

