Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / $18 million expansion planned at Missouri Holocaust Museum

$18 million expansion planned at Missouri Holocaust Museum

By: Associated Press January 28, 2020

The St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center will triple in size with an $18 million expansion as officials seek to reach even deeper into issues of bias, bigotry and hate. Details about the expansion were announced this week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Officials hope to make the building more visible and accessible. The museum, in ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo