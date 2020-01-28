Quantcast
'I'm being raped': Weinstein accuser details alleged assault

By: Associated Press January 28, 2020

Harvey Weinstein accuser Mimi Haleyi testified that weeks after arriving in New York to work for one of his shows, she found herself fighting in vain as the once-revered showbiz honcho pushed her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, "no, please don't do this, I don't want ...

