Missouri begins testing backlog of rape kits

The Missouri Attorney General’s office has begun to send for analysis some of the state’s backlog of untested rape kits.

KCUR reports that the state completed a full inventory of the untested kits last fall and now has sent about 100 of the 7,019 to an out-of-state private forensic lab for testing.

A $2.8 million grant from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance will help test about 1,250 of the kits. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office will seek more funding to clear the entire backlog.

It takes roughly 90 days to test a rape kit, and Schmitt’s office estimates it will take around six months to work through the kits they can afford to test now. If any result in a DNA hit, prosecutors will begin to build a case.

Some of the kits have been on evidence shelves in police departments and hospitals for decades and the cases are outside the statute of limitations for prosecution, but Schmitt is having them tested anyway.

“We’re starting probably the most recent first, and working the other way,” Schmitt said.