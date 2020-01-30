Quantcast
BCLP adds 21 lawyers, doubles size of Paris office

By: Staff Report January 30, 2020

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner added 21 lawyers, including seven partners, to its office in Paris, France. The firm said it is the largest addition of a team of lawyers since the 2018 merger of St. Louis-based Bryan Cave and London-based Berwin Leighton Paisner that created the current firm. The new attorneys expand BCLP’s offerings in tax, real ...

