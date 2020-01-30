Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury sides with insurer in failure-to-settle suit

Jury sides with insurer in failure-to-settle suit

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly January 30, 2020

A Cass County jury rejected a Belton couple’s efforts to collect on a $440,000 judgment related to a 2015 motor-vehicle collision. James and Hadley Maloney sued Benchmark Insurance Co. and the other driver, Karla Coronado, in 2018 to collect on a judgment issued against Coronado in late December 2017. James Maloney, who suffered rotator cuff injuries ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo