Administration: Social Security-Denial of Benefits-Intellectual Disorder

Administration: Social Security-Denial of Benefits-Intellectual Disorder

By: Staff Report January 31, 2020

Where a claimant of supplemental security income challenged the denial of her application for benefits, the administrative law judge properly determined that the claimant’s limitations from her intellectual disorder and obesity did not rise to the level of a disability, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Dixon v. Saul (MLW No. 74461/Case No. 18-3515 – ...

