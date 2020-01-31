Quantcast
Administration: Social Security-Denial of Benefits

By: Staff Report January 31, 2020

Where a claimant challenged the denial of disability insurance benefits, the administrative law judge properly discounted the claimant’s subjective complaints, and substantial evidence supported the determination that the claimant was not entitled to benefits, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Rumzis v. Saul (MLW No. 74437/Case No. 19-1572 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

