Attorneys, law student obtain medical marijuana licenses

Attorneys, law student obtain medical marijuana licenses

By: Jessica Shumaker January 31, 2020

After the 2018 passage of a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana in Missouri, a small army of lawyers helped businesses complete their applications to obtain licenses to manufacture, cultivate and sell medical cannabis in the state. Some attorneys — as well as a Missouri law student — also are getting in on the booming business themselves. ...

