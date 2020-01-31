Quantcast
Civil Rights: 42 U.S.C. §1983-Judicial Immunity-Jurisdiction over State Court Judgments

By: Staff Report January 31, 2020

Plaintiff appealed from the district court’s dismissal of his pro se §1983 action. Where defendants were entitled to judicial immunity and district courts lacked appellate jurisdiction over state court judgments, the district court properly dismissed plaintiff’s complaint. Judgment is affirmed. Sayen v. Schurrer (MLW No. 74466/Case No. 19-2360 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per ...

