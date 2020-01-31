Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: Dismissal-Statute of Limitations

Civil Rights: Dismissal-Statute of Limitations

By: Associated Press January 31, 2020

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of his civil rights action, the district court properly found the claims to be barred by the applicable statute of limitations. Judgment is affirmed. Clayborne v. Parker (MLW No. 74445/Case No. 19-2410 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Nebraska.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo