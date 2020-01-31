Quantcast
Civil Rights: Unlawful Arrest-Judicial Immunity

By: Staff Report January 31, 2020

Where appellant filed an action against defendants including a city and a judge alleging counts including unlawful arrest and constitutional violations, the judge was entitled to absolute judicial immunity from the arrest and detention claims based on an invalid warrant, and the district court also correctly found that the court clerk was entitled to quasi-judicial ...

