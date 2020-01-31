Quantcast
Jason D. Dodson elevated to circuit judge

By: Staff Report January 31, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Jason D. Dodson as circuit judge in St. Louis County Circuit Court. He fills a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael T. Jamison. Dodson was elevated from his role as associate circuit judge, which he has held since 2016. He obtained his law degree from Washington University School of Law.

