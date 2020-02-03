Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Consumer Law / Consumer Law: Missouri Merchandising Practices Act-Award of Rescission

Consumer Law: Missouri Merchandising Practices Act-Award of Rescission

By: Staff Report February 3, 2020

Defendant appealed from the judgment in favor of the attorney general for defendants’ violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and from the award of “rescission” to the attorney general. The attorney general’s complaint alleged that defendants had sold a pasteurization machine it represented was PMO-compliant when defendants knew it was not and concealed that ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo