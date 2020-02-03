Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Contract Law / Contracts: Internet Domain Name-Conversion Action

Contracts: Internet Domain Name-Conversion Action

By: Staff Report February 3, 2020

Defendant appealed from the judgment entered against them in plaintiffs’ conversion action, which concerned the internet domain name of a radio station owned by plaintiffs. Following the unauthorized sale of the domain name, plaintiff Missouri Ozarks Radio Network filed suit against defendants. Before judgment was entered, MORN successfully moved to add Central Ozarks Radio Network ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo