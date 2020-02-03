Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Employment: Demotion-Retaliation-Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Employment: Demotion-Retaliation-Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

By: Staff Report February 3, 2020

Plaintiff was general manager for defendants when he learned from the finance director that customer financial information had been stolen from her. When the finance director engaged on a course to recover the information without alerting customers of the breach, plaintiff allegedly tried to advise his superiors of the company’s obligations under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo