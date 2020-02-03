Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Probate: Trusts-Prior State Court Judgment-Jurisdiction

Probate: Trusts-Prior State Court Judgment-Jurisdiction

By: Staff Report February 3, 2020

Plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his action raising claims from a prior Minnesota state court judgment. Where district courts lacked authority to review state court judgments, the district court correctly dismissed plaintiff’s complaint for lack of jurisdiction. Judgment is affirmed. Richter v. Richter (MLW No. 74465/Case No. 19-2314 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo