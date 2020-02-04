Quantcast
Civil Practice: Jurisdiction-Attorneys’ Fees

February 4, 2020

Where homeowners sought damages from a basement-waterproofing company connected to the installation of a basement-sealing system, asserting claims that included a violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act and a related request for attorneys’ fees, the judgment did not dispose of the attorney-fee issue, so trial court retained jurisdiction to dispose of the issue, and ...

