Criminal Law: Closing Argument-"Acquittal-First" Argument

Criminal Law: Closing Argument-“Acquittal-First” Argument

February 4, 2020

Where a defendant convicted of first-degree murder challenged the state’s closing argument, the state’s argument that jurors had to find the defendant not-guilty of first-degree murder before they could reach the lesser-included offenses instructions was an improper acquittal-first argument, but the trial court did not plainly err when it failed to sua sponte intervene to ...

