Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Expungement-Eligibility

Criminal Law: Expungement-Eligibility

By: Staff Report February 4, 2020

Where appellant challenged the denial of his petition for expungement, the trial court erred in finding that the appellant was not eligible for expungement of a 2000 conviction for felony possession of a controlled substance, so the judgment is reversed in part, and the grant of expungement for a 2003 conviction is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo