Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Pro Se Appearance-Time Bar

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Pro Se Appearance-Time Bar

By: Staff Report February 4, 2020

Where a defendant brought a pro se challenge to the denial of his Rule 29.07(d) motion to withdraw his guilty plea to felony driving while intoxicated from 16 years earlier, the exclusive procedure to raise the claim was under Rule 24.035, so the claims were time-barred and the appeal is dismissed. Appeal is dismissed. State v. Tritle ...

