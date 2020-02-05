Quantcast
Ford full-year profit plunges on slower sales, pension costs

Ford full-year profit plunges on slower sales, pension costs

By: Associated Press February 5, 2020

Ford Motor Co.'s profit last year plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and some big pension expenses. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Tuesday it made $47 million in 2019, down from a $3.68 billion profit a year earlier. For the fourth quarter the ...

