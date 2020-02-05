Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

By: Associated Press February 5, 2020

Standing before a Congress and a nation sharply divided by impeachment, President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to extol a "Great American Comeback" on his watch, just three years after he took office decrying a land of "American carnage" under his predecessor. The partisan discord was on vivid display as the first ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo