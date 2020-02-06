Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Audit: Hawley used state vehicles for campaigning

Audit: Hawley used state vehicles for campaigning

By: Associated Press February 6, 2020

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley made campaign stops while traveling in a state vehicle during his time as Missouri's attorney general, an audit released Thursday found. The review by the office of state Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democratic candidate for governor, found Hawley stopped for political events while using a government vehicle and security detail during his ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo