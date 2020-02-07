Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Administrative Law: Social Security Disability Insurance-Denial of Benefits-Administrative Hearing

Administrative Law: Social Security Disability Insurance-Denial of Benefits-Administrative Hearing

By: Staff Report February 7, 2020

Plaintiff appealed from the district court’s order affirming the denial of Social Security disability insurance benefits to plaintiff. Where plaintiff received a full and fair administrative hearing, there was no basis for the district court to overrule Social Security Administration’s determination. Judgment is affirmed. Faubus v. Saul (MLW No. 74501/Case No. 19-2518 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo