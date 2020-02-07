Quantcast
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Practice: Class Action-Settlement Agreement-ERISA

Civil Practice: Class Action-Settlement Agreement-ERISA

By: Staff Report February 7, 2020

Where in an ERISA class action an objector challenged the certification of a settlement class and the approval of the settlement agreement, the plaintiffs had standing to bring the class action, and the district court did not abuse its discretion in certifying the class because it was brought on behalf of the plan and requested ...

