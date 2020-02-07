Quantcast
Civil Practice: Fiduciary-ERISA

February 7, 2020

Where plaintiff, who invested in an ERISA plan, argued that a service provider to the plan violated ERISA, the district court erred in finding that the provider was not a fiduciary when it set the composite crediting rate, so the judgment is reversed. Judgment is reversed. Rozo v. Principal Life Insurance Company (MLW No. 74481/Case No. 18-3310 ...

