Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Civil Rights: Dismissal-Pro Se Action

Civil Rights: Dismissal-Pro Se Action

By: Staff Report February 7, 2020

Where appellant challenged the dismissal of his pro se civil rights action, the dismissal was proper, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Sayen v. Schurrer (MLW No.74466/Case No. 19-2360 – 2 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo