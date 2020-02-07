Quantcast
Criminal Law: Certificate of Innocence-Successive Petition-Res Judicata

By: Staff Report February 7, 2020

Where an appellant, who achieved a reversal of convictions for federal gambling and money-laundering, petitioned for a second time for a certificate of innocence, the second petition is barred by the doctrine of res judicata, so the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Bala (MLW No. 74489/Case No. 18-2849 – 6 pages) (U.S. Court of ...

