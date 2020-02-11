Quantcast
Criminal Law: Sentencing-Criminal History

By: Staff Report February 11, 2020

Where a defendant who pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon argued that the district court failed to take into account the facts that he argued in the district court and claimed that the court gave undue weight to his criminal history, the court properly considered and weighed permissible factors, so the judgment ...

